Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.27

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 408097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is 116.59%.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger acquired 42,600 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,433,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth $223,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth $291,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 9.1% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 232,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

