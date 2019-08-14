MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,596,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 344,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after buying an additional 316,976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,701,000 after buying an additional 119,606 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.48. 231,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.