Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 760 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,806,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 316,934 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 232,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $2,248,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson purchased 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

