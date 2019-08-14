Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,655. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

