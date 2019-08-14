Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 500.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 135,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. Xylem’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,551.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $375,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,707. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

