Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.16 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. 49,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $116.63.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.18.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

