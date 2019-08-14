Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stock Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 518.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCP during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

HCP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. 32,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,403. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. HCP’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is 81.32%.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

