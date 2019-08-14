Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 130 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 131,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

