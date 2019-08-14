Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 20,250 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $941,085.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,803.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,603,043. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.