Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 9,780 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after buying an additional 694,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,634,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after purchasing an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 167,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.59. 8,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.87.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

