Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Myokardia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

In other news, EVP June Lee sold 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $260,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $521,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $198,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,053.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,565 shares of company stock valued at $782,135. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 12.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,842,000 after purchasing an additional 746,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 577,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,678,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,088,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 5,541.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 248,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

MYOK stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 234,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

