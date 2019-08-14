Myriad 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,090.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $2,090.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,692,859,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

