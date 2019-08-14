NAGA (NGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,975.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $27,975.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.37 or 0.04544574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,601,113 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

