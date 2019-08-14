National Bank Financial Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$31.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.29.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.54 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24. The stock has a market cap of $792.94 million and a P/E ratio of 74.07. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.94.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$50.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

