National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.40

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

