NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price objective on NBT Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.