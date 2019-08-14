NEO Hits Market Capitalization of $670.70 Million (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One NEO coin can now be bought for approximately $9.51 or 0.00094837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Huobi and Coinsuper. NEO has a market capitalization of $670.70 million and $278.71 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEO has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00271291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.01307031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000464 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019998 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official website is neo.org. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bibox, COSS, Coinrail, BitForex, CoinBene, Koinex, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Upbit, Kucoin, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Bittrex, Coinnest, Ovis, Livecoin, LBank, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitinka, OTCBTC, Exrates, Allcoin, HitBTC, DragonEX, Tidebit, Liquid, TDAX, Huobi, Coinsuper, Bitfinex and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.