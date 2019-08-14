Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $448.37 million, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,614 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

