Newton Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Newton has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $29.89 million and $3.18 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00271291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.01307031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00094837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.