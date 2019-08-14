NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88.

NYSE NXRT opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.08.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

