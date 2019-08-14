NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NextCure in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

