Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 118,358 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $30,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. 365,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,665. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.02.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.