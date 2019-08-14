Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s (NINE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their outperform rating on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NINE. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.98.

NINE stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

