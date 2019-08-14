NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) vs. JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Head to Head Analysis

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and JUST EAT PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR $1.85 billion 3.64 $264.99 million $1.78 25.39 JUST EAT PLC/ADR $1.04 billion 3.20 $110.39 million $0.08 61.25

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than JUST EAT PLC/ADR. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JUST EAT PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. JUST EAT PLC/ADR does not pay a dividend. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and JUST EAT PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 JUST EAT PLC/ADR 0 5 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and JUST EAT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR N/A N/A N/A JUST EAT PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR beats JUST EAT PLC/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

