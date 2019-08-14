Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Up 4.3%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, 129,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 321,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.21 million and a P/E ratio of -14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.