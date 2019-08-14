Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Northstar Realty Europe has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Northstar Realty Europe has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northstar Realty Europe to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

NYSE NRE opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 190.52% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

