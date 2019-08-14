Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Boosted by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

NVS stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.69. 40,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

