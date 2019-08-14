NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,813,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 11,240,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,207,000 after buying an additional 120,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,674,000 after buying an additional 727,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,325,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,789,000 after buying an additional 417,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,280,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,342,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,502,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. 1,129,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.