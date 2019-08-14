NSX (ASX:NSX) Trading Down 2.4%

Nsx Ltd (ASX:NSX)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), 12,100 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The firm has a market cap of $37.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.19.

In other NSX news, insider Ann Bowering 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th.

NSX Company Profile (ASX:NSX)

NSX Limited operates the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited. It provides a stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt, and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in the trading and settlement activities. NSX Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

