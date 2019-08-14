NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,434,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $991,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,791.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,915.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $894.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.25, for a total value of $1,858,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,582,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,071 shares of company stock worth $18,000,250 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

