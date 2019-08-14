Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Short Interest Up 10.8% in July

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,127,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 8,236,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $141,532.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,998 shares of company stock worth $1,638,290. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 170,231 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

