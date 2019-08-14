NuBits (USNBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $601,953.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, NuBits has traded down 8% against the US dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $601,953.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00269711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.01347936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

