nUSD (NUSD) Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. nUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One nUSD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.47 or 0.04556772 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048104 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000944 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

nUSD Profile

nUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. nUSD’s official website is havven.io. The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io.

nUSD Token Trading

nUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

