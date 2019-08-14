NuShares Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001399 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

