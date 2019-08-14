Nutritional High International (CNSX:EAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Nutritional High International Inc (CNSX:EAT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 129492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17.

Nutritional High International Company Profile (CNSX:EAT)

Nutritional High International Inc focuses on manufacturing and distribution of cannabis oils, extracts, and edibles for medical and adult use purposes primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers cannabis-based vaping, concentrate, and infused edible products, such as vaporizer cartridges, cannabis oil syringes, and cannabis infused products that include chocolates, lozenges and mints, and others, as well as dab jars under the FL? brand name The company also distributes other branded cannabis products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutritional High International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutritional High International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.