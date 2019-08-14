NV5 Global (NVEE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2019 – NV5 Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

8/13/2019 – NV5 Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2019 – NV5 Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $96.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – NV5 Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2019 – NV5 Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2019 – NV5 Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

7/2/2019 – NV5 Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2019 – NV5 Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2019 – NV5 Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NVEE stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $868.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Get NV5 Global Inc alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Michael P. Rama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $82,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $276,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,304.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,964 shares of company stock worth $2,261,680 over the last ninety days. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.