O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $15.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $58.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.05 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $65.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 112,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 891,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in O2Micro International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,649,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.64.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.