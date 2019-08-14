Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,181.00. Ocado Group shares last traded at $1,153.50, with a volume of 993,497 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 967 ($12.64) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,165.45 ($15.23).

The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67), for a total transaction of £1,798,500 ($2,350,058.80). Also, insider Luke Jensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,300 ($150,659.87).

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

