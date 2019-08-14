OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

OGC stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$3.27 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56.

OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

