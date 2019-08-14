Octopus Aim VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.30 ($0.98).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Octopus Aim VCT 2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.45%.

Octopus Aim VCT 2 Company Profile (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

