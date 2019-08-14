Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Old Point Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of OPOF stock remained flat at $$23.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $119.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.41. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.