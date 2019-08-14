Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.38.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,272. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $119,462,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 99.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 505,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $15,618,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $12,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.