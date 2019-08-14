OLXA (OLXA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,208.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, OLXA has traded down 67.3% against the dollar. One OLXA token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinlim. OLXA has a market cap of $482,731.00 and approximately $15,208.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00270791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.01400974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00096350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About OLXA

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,344,349,110 tokens. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin. OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

