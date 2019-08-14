Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 125.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.67. 3,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

In related news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $513,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,697.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $848,631.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,732.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,265 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

