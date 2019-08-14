Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $135,975,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,817 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,444.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 657,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,876,000 after acquiring an additional 631,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,767,000 after acquiring an additional 597,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,239,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,480,000 after acquiring an additional 567,221 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,960. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

