Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Down 30.3%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s share price traded down 30.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.83, 268,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 736% from the average session volume of 32,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

