ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.33. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

