ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,917,000 after buying an additional 3,261,539 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,706,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 465,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,526,000 after purchasing an additional 415,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 498,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 417,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 128.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.37.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

