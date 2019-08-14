Oppenheimer Comments on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 151,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 101,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.