Oppenheimer Comments on Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PTLA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

PTLA opened at $30.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.18. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.79.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

